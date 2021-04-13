Muskogee County District Court 04.13.21

Marriage licenses
James Joseph Brooke Jr., 38, and Requita Estelle Lacquement, 39, both of Muskogee.
Charles Jay Chandler, 50, and Rhonda Marie Reed, 26, both of Fort Gibson.
Garrett Lee Cunningham, 22, and Bethany Anne McGee, 25, both of Muskogee.
David Leroy Lacy, 31, and Victoria Grace McGrath, 20, both of Muskogee.
Terry Don Walkingstick, 59, and Kila Jean Benson, 46, both of Muskogee.
James Oler Martin Brady, 23, and Erica Nicole Parris, 21, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs. Whitney Mooney, $1,257, May 19.
William R. Qualls, et al. vs. Joseph Taylor dba Joe Taylor Trucking, $3,359, May 21.
Cimco Properties vs. Dillion Griffin, et al., $3,000, April 28.
Initial appearances
BUCHANAN, Dalton Kade. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 3.
BURFORD, Sean Allen. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 23.
NEEL, Britney Raelynn aka NEEL, Brittany. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 3.
Dismissal
ANDERSON, Ryan Scott. Driving under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without prescription. Per plea agreement.
Revocation
BURFORD, Sean Allen. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000. Hearing April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.