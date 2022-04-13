Marriage licenses
Robert Lee Dore II, 34, and Chelsie Rose Bloomster, 36, both of Muskogee.
Beth Marie Jeffries, 56, and Dianna Lynn Conaway, 57, both of Muskogee.
Matthew James Thornburg, 21, and Autumn Elizabeth Farley, 20, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Dallas Marion Woods vs. Carl Morton Woods, incompatibility.
Protective order
Brittany Michelle Padgett, et al. vs. Alexander Joseph Warrick, May 4.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Lou A. Dawkins, petition for judgment, $854.23.
• Frank Henderson, petition for judgment, $10,943.74.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Brandy Clopton, petition for judgment, $1,204.62.
• Cathy McCarter, petition for judgment, $3,4670.82.
• Manuel Fernandez, petition for judgment, $1,710.05.
• Karen Reed, petition for judgment, $1,084.61.
• Shawn Lopp, petition for judgment, $7,989.34.
• Tauna Dikeman, petition for judgment, $1,687.08.
Washington Savings Fund Society, et al. vs. Leslie Thompson, petition for judgment, $2,725.23.
In re: Brendon K. Fields, lost title.
In re: Nathan Forman, lost titles.
In re: Chacoby Brashear, lost title.
In re: Brian Lambrix, lost title.
In re: Tirzah Alexander, lost title.
In re: Joshua Stanley, et al., lost title.
In re: Katherine D. Tully, lost title.
In re: Traci N. Torix, lost title.
In re: TW Towing & Recovery, LLC, lost title.
In re: Marion Dale Hunter, lost title.
In re: Shawn F. Floyd, lost title.
In re: Christopher Watchorn, lost title.
In re: Economy Supply Inc., lost title.
In re: Stewart Hamilton, lost title.
In re: Cynthia K. Harlin Rev Trust, lost title.
Small claims
Hector Alonso Uribe Solano vs. Mick Stone, et al., $9,237, May 6.
Kaylee McCarty vs. Megan Brady, replevin.
Initial appearance
PEREZ, Jessica. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 27.
DUI arrest
MAHER, David. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.