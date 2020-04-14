Muskogee County District Court 04.14.20

Divorce decrees
Robert Dwayne Perry Sr. vs. Nadine Ruth Perry, incompatibility.
Jyll Rheannon McCoy vs. David Curt McCoy, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Johnathan Taff vs. Cali D. Taff, June 9.
Jennifer Ann Perez vs. Rolando Carreno, June 9.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Renee Clark, petition for judgment, $1,579.35.
LVNV Funding vs.:
• Trudy Chesser, petition for judgment, $4,725.36.
• Henrietta Finch, petition for judgment, $4,559.71.
• Harold Hooper, petition for judgment, $2,536.05.
Cavalry SPV vs.:
• Alberta L. Capps, petition for judgment, $4,770.94.
• Katie Baker, petition for judgment, $2,548.21.
• Curtis J. Purser, petition for judgment, $1,451.66.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Clark E. Burdine, petition for judgment, $17,222.60.
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Kolton J. Christie, et. al., petition for judgment, $15,841.29.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Carl Eugene Johnson, et. al., foreclosure.
Initial appearances
FREEMAN, Jerry E. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Disposition docket May 20. Bond $2,500.
HEDGPETH, Gary Dean Darold. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; domestic abuse, assault and battery. Preliminary hearing April 22. Bond $10,000.
JOHNSON, Damien. Domestic abuse, assault and battery, second and subsequent; possession of sawed off shotgun; committing felony with firearm with defaced ID number; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; public intoxication. Sounding docket April 28. Bond $50,000.
ROGERS, Justin John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; escape from arrest or detention; driving left of center. Disposition docket May 20. Bond $2,500.
WRIGHT, Hailey. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse, assault and battery, second and subsequent. Preliminary hearing April 20. Bond $5,000.
