Marriage licenses
Wesley Wayne Wood, 24, and Hailey Ann O'Neal, 23, both of Muskogee.
Tyler Brooks Ward, 22, and Alexis Marie Duke, 19, both of Wagoner.
Small claims
Fair Haven Manor vs.:
• Theresa Edna Rohm, $50, May 2.
• Darrell Ray Paden, $1,409, May 2.
Initial appearances
COFFEY, Roger Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unsafe lane use; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
WALKER, Robert K. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 28.
DUI arrests
LEWIS, Johnson. Driving under the influence - second offense; possession of paraphernalia. Creek Nation Lighthorse arrest.
MAILHIOT, Robert Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
