Muskogee County District Court 04.14.23

Initial appearances
COLBERT, Taylor Silvanta. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket May 4.
ENNIS, Cieara Esaria. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket April 27.
HALL, Raymond Dale. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 28.
LIMPY, Frank Charles. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Bond $2,000. Sounding docket April 27.
KELLOGG, Chelsea Evalina. Felony discharging firearm into dwelling; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $35,000. Preliminary hearing April 24.
Dismissals
BALLARD, Cody Eric Dean. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
PARKS, Daniel Alan. Aggravated driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
SOURJOHN, Christopher Don. First-degree burglary; kidnapping of a child/abduction/child stealing; possession of controlled dangerous substance. No complaining witness.
Revocations
KELLOGG, Chelsea Evalina. Prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee (two counts); failure to comply with lawful officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Bond $3,000. Hearing April 24.
YBARRA, Andrew Reyes. Falesly personate another to create liability; harboring a fugitive from justice.Released on own recognizance. Hearing April 21.
Sentencings
CARSON, McKinzie Rae. Loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride. Six months suspended. Fined $250.
JONES, Quinton Scott. First-degree burglary; assault and battery; malicious injury to property; obstructing officer. 10 years suspended.
MILSTEAD, Maegen M. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Four years in prison. Fined $500.
RIVAS-Mayorca, Carlos Eduardo. Falsely personate another to create liability; breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. 20 years in prison with all but first 10 suspended.
DUI arrests
ADAMS, Ayrton John. Aggravated driving under the influence. Wagoner arrest.
CANTRELL, Jeffrey Darin. Driving under the influence; assault on police officer; malicious injury or destruction of property. City arrest.
CHOCOLATL, Robert Tecotl. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; expired license plate. City arrest.
COMPTON, Joseph Arthur. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Warner arrest.
GAULDEN, Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HOOKS, Bryan Conell. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana; following too close. City arrest.
MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, Ramiro Ramiro. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
THORNBURG, Jennifer Rose. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; failure to carry security verification; operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license. City arrest.
