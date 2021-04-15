Muskogee County District Court 04.15.21

Marriage licenses

Devonte Dynell Gandy, 20, and Meadow Nichole Million, 19, both of Muskogee.

London Nicholas Holman, 31, and Kasey Renee Chica, 32, both of Porter.

Eric Julian Callaham, 43, and Kimberly Ann Hedge, 41, both of Fort Gibson.

Small claims

Larry E. Moore vs. John Baehler, et al., forcible entry and detainer. April 28.

Gordon K. Harlan vs. Marla Jones, $575, April 28.

Stanley's vs.:

• Nicole Bunch, $1,471, May 5.

• Shalonda Evans, et al., $1,489, May 5.

Initial appearances

BLOEMER, Anthony A. Sexual battery; assault; reckless conduct with a firearm. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 29.

GARY, Jonathan Cary. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband in penal institution or jail. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 29.

GILLILAND, Mark Andrew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 11.

REMER, Roxanne Elizabeth. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket May 11.

SKAGGS, Maranda Christine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket April 29.

STEPHENS, Judeana Norann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 21.

Acceleration

STEPHENS, Judeana Norann. Child endangerment - permitting abuse. Released on own recognizance. Hearing April 21.

Dismissal

CHAPLIN, Linda Kay. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.

DUI arrest

REED, Jamie. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

