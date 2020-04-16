Muskogee County District Court 04.16.20

Civil suits
Arvest Bank vs.:
• Robert T. Chocolatl, petition for judgment, $3,453.54.
• Verdell J. Brown, petition for judgment, $2,313.98.
Initial appearances
CARR, Cassidy Ryan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property, under $1,000. Sounding docket April 29. Bond $2,500.
CLARK, Ashlee Ann, aka BEZZELL, aka Elisa Ann. Larceny of automobile; possession of stolen vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability. Preliminary hearing April 20. Bond $5,000.
CLARK, Deana Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Disposition docket June 17. Bond same.
EMARTHLE, Stephanie Lynn, aka BARNOSKI, Stephanie Lynn. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Disposition docket June 17. Bond same.
FAIRCHILD, Trey Taylor. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving left of center. Disposition docket June 17. Bond same.
HORSECHIEF, Soloman Lamont. First-degree rape. Sounding docket April 29. Bond $50,000.
Accelerations
CLARK, Ashlee Ann. Falsely personate another to create liability; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended. Hearing April 20. Bond $2,000.
WALKER, Raheem Travon. Assault and battery on employee of juvenile facility (four counts.) Hearing April 21. Held without bond.
Commented
