Muskogee County District Court 04.16.21

Marriage licenses
James Credell Washington, 74 of Broken Arrow, and Margaret Ann Hyeche, 58 of Haskell.
Paul Antonio Nunez, 26, and Kayle Kristine Dillon, 36, both of Muskogee.
Leo Young Sr., 86, and Helen Lyn Scroggins, 68, both of Muskogee.
Nickolas Austin Huitt, 25, and Amanda Jo Brown, 45, both of Muskogee.
John Tyler Hammons, 32, and Courtney Elizabeth Burden, 32, both of Muskogee.
Kyle Nelson Beatty, 20, and Autumn Dawn Smith, 18, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
HUBLER, Logan Cheyenne. Larceny of domestic animals/implements of husbandry Bond same. Preliminary hearing April 23.
KAUFFELD, Miranda Raye. Child abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 28.
REED, Jamie Delores aka HACKETT, Jamie Delores. Driving while under the influence of alcohol - personal injury accident; causing accident without valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket May 11.
Acceleration
HUBLER, Logan Cheyenne. Possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Bond same. Hearing April 23.
Dismissals
BEGAY, Virgil. Driving under the influence; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
BREWER-SYRUS, Ashanti Tionne aka BREWER, Ashanti. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
CARMAN, Mitchell. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony; falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
COOPER, Caleb Eugene. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
COOPER, Kristie Ann. Robbery with a weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
COOPER, William Lee. Robbery with a weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
DAVIS, Heather Gayle. Possession of contraband by an inmate; driving under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
DESHAZER, Madison Hope. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm during commission of felony.
DRUM, Miron Dylan. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
FULTON, Karissa Suzanne aka FORD, Karissa Suzanne. Falsely personate another to create liability; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; defective vehicle; unsafe lane use; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
GILES, Justen Dieter. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Request of complaining witness.
GOODSON, Kevin Darrell. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
GRANT, Jacob David. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAWKINS, Jason Charles. Terrorism hoax. Lack of jurisdiction.
HODGES, Austin Lee. Committing felony with firearm with defaced identification number; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOLLOWAY, Matthew Virgil. Driving under the influence of drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
JAMES Jr., Donald Ray. Child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
LANE, Stephen Adam. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
LATIMER, Katie Michelle. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
MALONE, Kyle Ray. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAXEY, Joshua James. Larceny from the house. To be refiled.
McMANUS, Joshua Lee. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
NEWBERRY Jr., Corey Wayne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; driving under the influence; threaten to perform act of violence; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
NEWSOM, Corey Wayne. Lewd molestation. Lack of jurisdiction.
NIXON, Chesnie Renell. Child abuse; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
RAMOS, Philip Lee. Robbery with a weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Charles David. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Cole Riley. Child abuse; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
SPARKS, Jared Wayne. Child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
TIDWELL, Patrick James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic abuse — assault and battery (two counts); domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
TIGER, Nathan Scott. Feloniously pointing firearm; second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
TODD, Britney Nicole. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS, Jackie Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
CARLISLE, Denver Kevin. Possession of controlled dangerous substance in presence of minor (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 7.
HALOM, Sarrah Diane. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 26.
Sentencings
BURNS, Michael Ray aka BURNS, Jason aka MICHAEL, Burns R. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. One four-year suspended sentence and one one-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
LOTT, Leslie Kyle. Domestic assault and battery. Three-year sentence in prison with credit for time served.
DUI arrests
COOLEY, Dylan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
HUBLER, Logan Cheyenne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of firearms after conviction or during probation; larceny of domestic animals; implements of husbandry; bogus tag; failure to stop at stop sign; failure to carry security verification. County arrest.
