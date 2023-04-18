Muskogee County District Court 04.17.23

Initial appearances
COMPTON, Joseph Arthur. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket May. 1.
LEWIS, Dakota Ryan. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Failure to appear.
MIDDLETON, Kenneth Owen. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl). Bond same. Sounding docket May 1.
OVERTURF, Harold. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 1.
PAUL, Jamar Derek. Felony discharging of firearm into dwelling. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 1.
Accelerations
TERRELL, Travis Dean. Conspiracy; second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing April 20.
Revocations
BURRIGHT, Cynthia. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $3,500. Hearing April 20.
GIVENS Jr., Maurice Durrell. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $3,000. Hearing April 20.
GOODMAN, Kelsey Rose. Second-degree burglary. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Held without bond. Hearing April 20.
Dismissals
MASON, William Lee. Consipracy to steal copper; entering with intent to steal copper. Best interest of justice.
NEEL, Britney Raelynn aka NEEL, Brittany Raelynn. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. No complaining witness.
OROZCO, Juan Carlos. Driving under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to pay taxes due to state; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
BRUNER, Wallace. Possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One seven-year and two one year suspended sentences with 24 months Department of Corrections supervision.
HANSEN, Kandice Ruth. False personation; public intoxication; knowingly concealing stolen property. Two 10-year concurrent suspended sentences with 24 months Department of Corrections supervision.
SANTIAGE, Jesus Ramone. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance. One four-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Daryl Devon. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Seven years suspended.
