Marriage licenses
Chase Parker Woods, 25, and Trinity Faith Clagg, 23, both of McAlester.
Charles Dean Roof Jr., 26, of Blanchard, and Kayla Renae Russell, 24, of Muskogee.
James Anthony McCutcheon, 39, and Samantha Rachelle Miller, 31, both of Muskogee.
Andrew Thomas Wieland, 24, of Wagoner, and Leticia Bribiesca, 25, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Laura Ann Austin vs. Dorena L. Chambers, May 5.
Austine Blake Skupien vs. Jordan Ryan Ragland, May 5.
Michelle Andrews vs. Jordan Ryan Ragland, May 5.
Daina Kay Licastri-Sparks, et al. vs. Skyler Howard Lusnia, et al., May 12.
Civil suit
Tammie Lucille Jones vs. heirs of Shirley A. Waller, et al., quiet title.
Initial appearances
ADAMS, Denim Cole. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond same. Sounding docket May 2.
HARRIS, Jimmy Joe. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket May. 2.
MAHER, David Mack. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
MAILHIOT, Robert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket May 31.
MEEKS, Bradley Joe. Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of licensed child care center. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.
MIER, Kyle S. aka BLU aka MIER, Kyle Sean David aka MIER, Kyle Scean. First-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing April 27.
ROGERS, Kassandra Tilmon. Grand larceny. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing April 25.
Revocation
MIER, Kyle S. aka BLU aka MIER, Kyle Sean David aka MIER, Kyle Scean. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 27.
Sentencing
WARTSON, Stefano Deon. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer. One seven-year and one one-year sentence in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Jeremy Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container - beer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
CERVENY, Nicholas Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer; failure to keep right. City arrest.
COPENHAFER, Neihamia J. Driving under the influence of alcohol; receive, possess or conceal stolen property; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; driving left of center. City arrest.
HENSLEY, Trace Adam. Driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police officer; failure to display headlights; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; wrong way on one way road. County arrest.
MAJORS, Steven Russell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (three counts); failure to maintain security; failure to wear seat belt; failure to carry security verification (two counts); no tag or expired tag. OHP arrest.
RIGGINS, Kelvin Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
TRAMMELL, Matthew A. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
YOUNG, Jessica. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; public intoxication; possession of contraband by inmate; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp; larceny of merchandise from retailer. City arrest.
