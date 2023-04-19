Muskogee County District Court 04.18.23

Initial appearances
CANTRELL, Jeffrey Darin. Battery of assault and battery on police officer; attempt to escape from felony arrest or detention; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; malicious injury to property — under $1,000.Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.
GAULDEN Jr., Michael Devon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 27.
HOOKS, Bryan Connell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; following too closely. Bond same. Disposition docket April 27.
LEWIS, Dakota Ryan. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 2.
THORNBURG, Jennifer Rose. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket April 27.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; driving with license suspended. Bond same. Sounding docket May 16.
