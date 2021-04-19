Muskogee County District Court 04.19.21

Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Taylor Barton, $110, May 19.
• Julio Colina, $153, May 19.
• Kaylah Doolin, $175, May 19.
• Nina Holderbee, $334, May 19.
• Cody Nordman, $457, May 19.
• Jeffrey Terry, $210, May 19.
• Stephanie Wildoner, $740, May 19.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Derek Dennis II, $5,209, May 19.
Initial appearances
DANIEL, Nicholas Anthony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 3.
HOLT, Sarina Kathrin. Child neglect. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket May 3.
Revocation
PRUETT, Samuel Adams. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 26.
Sentencings
GRIFFIN, Bobby Eugene. Second-degree burglary; contributing to delinquency of minors. Two consecutive three-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
GUINN, Kelly Michael. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. 20 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
LANDRUM, Ariel Travis. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BAKER, Jaebree Ann. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possess marijuana. City arrest.
DELLINGER, Jeffrey Wayne. Driving under the influence - second offense; first-degree manslaughter; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked. OHP arrest.
HOWARD, Tyler Wade. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
MULLINS, Wesley Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; failure to carry security verification (two counts); failure to yield to emergency vehicle; operating motor vehicle without current license plate; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
WARNER, Michael. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.
