Small claims
Bayleigh Michael Vansetti Zakula vs. Connor Austin Scott, $2,325.35, May 16.
Monta Holdings vs. Linda Wilson, et al., $1,140, May 2.
Green Country Village vs. Samantha Jenkins, forcible entry and detainer, May 4.
Jarred Garcia vs. Chelsey Atkinson, et al., $6,402.15, May 16.
Civil suit
In re: Peachtree Settlement Funding, LLC, application for transfer or sale of partial payment rights.
Initial appearances
CERVENY, Nicholas Joseph. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 10.
CHEW, Cassandra LeeAnn. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 10.
HENSLEY, Trace Adam. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving without a driver's license. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket May 31.
McCOG, Dean Kale. Trafficking in illegal drugs; battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket May 10.
MILLSAP, Donald Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 10.
Dismissals
FLETCHER, Jerry E. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
HARPER, Parker. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
HENDERSON, Kelly Marie. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. No complaining witness.
MASTERSON, Marcus Antonius. Second-degree arson; reckless conduct with firearm. Lack of jurisdiction.
OBLIA, Sarah. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
REGALADO, Todd Allen. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; first-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000 (three counts); domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
RIGGIN, Derrick Shayne. Larceny from the house; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. no complaining witness.
SCRAPER, David Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. No witnesses.
SMITH, Brandon. First-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; obstructing an officer; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; operating motor vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Lack of jurisdiction.
