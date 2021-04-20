Marriage licenses
Robert Emery Allen, 33, and April Lynn Barker, 32, both of Muskogee.
Elijah Tate Lawley, 25, of Fort Gibson, and Kate Allison Durossette, 22, (no address listed).
Joshua Shane Caywood, 29, and Rebecca Renea Caywood, 30, both of Muskogee.
Dennis James Cokeley, 44, and Sarah Ann Cross, 40, both of Checotah.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Garrett Lee. First-degree robbery; prisoner placing body fluid on government employee (two counts) threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 4.
CHAPMAN Jr., Lionel Raynard. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing April 28.
DELLINGER, Jeffrey Wayne. Murder in the second degree, felony murder; driving under the influence - great bodily injury; causing accident without valid driver's license - death; causing accident without valid driver's license - great bodily injury. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 11.
ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICAS, David Antonio aka CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 11.
FORD, Darcarlous Venchaes. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 11.
WARNER, Michael L. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 12.
Acceleration
HILL, Robert Clark. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 28.
Revocations
CHAPMAN Jr., Lionel Raynard. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 28.
GEIGER, Jedidiah Matthew. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 28.
McCOY, Jami Ann aka BAKER, Jami Ann. eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing April 22.
