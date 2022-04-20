Marriage licenses
Michael David Winkel, 27, and Rachel Lee Farmer, 28, both of Muskogee.
Benjamin Michael Groover, 23, and Hailey Nicole Busch, 25, both of Fort Gibson.
Brandon Manuel Cruz, 30, and Marcie Blair Whitworth, 25, both of Muskogee.
Jessie Ray Kimmel, 32, and Christal Jade Hayward, 18, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Gary Lynn Neely vs. Jessica Dawn Welsh, incompatibility.
Civil suits
In re: Timothy Peevy, lost title.
In re: Brian Keith Lechner, et al., lost titles.
In re: Kelly D. Huff, lost title.
In re: Patriot GMC Hyundai, lost title.
In re: Karol Antoinette Arroyo, lost title.
In re: Jacolbe A. Masters, lost title.
In re: Kenneth L. Brown, et al., lost title.
In re: Kilpatricks Wrecker, lost title.
In re: Rod L. Hughes, lost title.
In re: Karri Jump, et al., lost title.
In re: Nathan Forman, lost title.
In re: Michael Nykoliation, lost title.
In re: Langley Used Cars, lost title.
In re: Brandon D. Calsing, lost title.
In re: Wayne R. Simmons, lost title.
In re: Rhett Butler, lost titles.
Sunstate Equipment, LLC vs. Winter Contracting Services, LLC, petition for judgment, $4,082.66.
Melinda Haliburton, et al. vs. Francis Covington, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
The Money Source Inc. vs. William Jackson Ladd, foreclosure.
Nancy St. John vs. Jessica McClure, petition for judgment, unspecified.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Mary F. Vance, petition for judgment, $4,280.02.
Resurgent Receivables, LLC vs. Jordan Brown, petition for judgment, $1,748.60.
TD Bank USA, N.A, et al. vs. Shana R. Fielder, petition for judgment, $2,344.60.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Richard Gulley, petition for judgment, $1,286.64.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Brittany Ransome, $368, May 18.
• Toni Jenkins, $262, May 18.
• David Hood, $533, May 18.
• Ashley Visor, $696, May 18.
• Misty Durrossette, $919, May 18.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Tanisha Rena. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child abuse; domestic abuse -assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 4.
WEEDEN, Keith Alexander. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; resisting an officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket May 4.
Sentencing
MORGAN Jr., Richard Laurence. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One 10-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
AMBROCIO-ALVAREZ, Maximiliano. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
PIERCE, Jay Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. County arrest.
SMITH, Summer Dawn. Driving under the influence of any schedule-1 chemical or controlled substance; unsafe lane use. County arrest.
