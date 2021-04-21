Initial appearance
WRIGHT, Colton Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing June 3.
Revocation
HALL, Christina Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Hearing April 26.
Dismissals
BAILEY, Trevor Dillon. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
SNYDER, Charles Allen. Embezzlement of rental property. Request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
COLLINS, Charles Ray. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.