Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Initial appearance

WRIGHT, Colton Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing June 3.

Revocation

HALL, Christina Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Hearing April 26.

Dismissals

BAILEY, Trevor Dillon. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.

SNYDER, Charles Allen. Embezzlement of rental property. Request of complaining witness.

DUI arrest

COLLINS, Charles Ray. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you