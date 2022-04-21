Marriage licenses
Hayden Lewis Jordan, 22, and Emily Saige Kellogg, 18, both of Lavaca, Arkansas.
Gregory Mitchell Ullrich, 45, and Toni Danea Jenkins, 40, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Nicholas D. Davidson vs. Anne Byrd, May 5.
Ronald J. Ollerdisse vs. Lisa Anne Ollerdisse, May 10.
Civil suits
Carol Juanita Blue vs. Rachel Chase, et al., quiet title.
Sheltered Work Activity Program dba INCOR vs. Pamela Dyer aka Pamela Dyer Rucker, breach of contract.
Clark Anderson Whitfield vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement of record.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Michael D. Morgan, et al., petition for judgment, $5,511.90.
Small claims
Guillermo Rodriguez Mejia vs. Robert David, et al., $8,789, May 16.
Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC vs. Jodea Howard, $799.95, June 1.
GMCF vs. Jennifer King, et al., $667, May 6.
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Ronda N. Logan, et al., forcible entry and detainer, May 20.
Initial appearances
AMBROCIO-ALVAREZ, Maximiliano. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket May 31.
BAKER, James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
RIGGINS, Kelvin Lee.Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
SMITH, Summer Dawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
TRAMMELL, Matthew Adrian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 24.
WARREN, Logan William. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 5.
Accelerations
BROWN, Rachel Elaine. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 29.
LOGSDON, Cody Joseph. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 29.
Dismissals
DEDMON Jr., Rudolph aka DEDMON, Rudolph L. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Best interest of justice.
GLISSON, Cory Michael. Third-degree burglary; unauthorized use of credit card; knowingly receiving stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
WADE, Tanner. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
