Muskogee County District Court 04.21.23

Initial appearances
ADAMS, Ayrton John. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket June 1.
CLOPTON, Jeffrey Gene. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 4.
PEEVY, Timothy Charles. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Bond $75,000. Sounding docket May 1.
Dismissals
ALDERMAN, Brandi Nicole aka CARLSON, Brandi aka ALLDERMAN, Brandi. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving stolen property. Best interest of justice.
BLILE, James Dewayne. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
BRANNON, Stacey Randolf. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
GOBER, Charles Wesley. First-degree burglary; tampering with utilities. Lack of jurisdiction.
GUFFEY, Jami Darleen. Obtaining cash/merchandise by bogus check/false pretense. Lack of jurisdiction.
JENKINS, Troy Richard Lee. Driving under the influence of drugs. Best interest of justice.
MANN, Hailey Brooke. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony. Lack of jurisdiction.
PHILIPS, Carl J. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
WASHINGTON, Kim. Embezzlement by employee. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
HECK, Christian Marshall. Possession of firearm while on probation; committing felony with firearm with defaced ID number; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 28.
WILSON, Billy Wayne. Unlawful possession of drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 1.
Sentencings
MORRISON, Keith. Child abuse; child neglect. One 23-year and one one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
BICKHAM, Marqece. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
NAILS, Andrew. Driving under the influence — driver under 21 — alcohol; endangering others while eluding police officer; reckless driving; fail to stop at red signal; fail to comply with compulsory insurance law; transporting open container of liquor; failure to wear seat belt. OHP arrest.
TAYLOR, Brandi Beth. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession with intent. OHP arrest.
WATASHE, Bailey Chase. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
