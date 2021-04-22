Muskogee County District Court 04.22.21

Marriage licenses
Troy Leon McNatt, 21, and Tonja Arlene Goodreau, 22, both of Porum.
Richard Lee Berbee, 30, and Terrilyn Lee Tsosie, 30, both of Porum.
Brian Robert Dwight Boitel, 24, and Shelby Deann Matlock, 20, both of Muskogee.
Justin Matthew Wardour, 45, and Mallarie Paige Roberts, 25, both of Muskogee.
Thomas De'Angelo Cooper, 31, and Rosemarie Ashley Mackie, 36, both of Muskogee.
Ronald Earnest Milligan, 21, and Virginia Elizabeth Hensley, 19, both of Muskogee.
Keevin Michael Walker, 34, and Kristina Nicole Hodgett, 35, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Estate of Lorrie Smith vs. Stephanie Reynolds Landrum, et al., $5,000, May 5.
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Robert Chalkee Jr., $1,662, May 21.
• Michael Adams, $646, May 21.
• Danuel Warrior, $1,102, May 21.
• Kala Owings, $657, May 21.
• Frank Taylor, $344, May 21.
Initial appearances
SLEEGER, Tristin J. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; carrying firearm while under the influence; obstructing officer; public intoxication. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 13.
SOANES, Kevin. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing April 30.
VENTRIS, Donnie Ray. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket May 13.
Dismissal
VERDALETTE, Derek Taylor. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
Revocation
SOANES, Kevin. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Held without bond. Hearing April 30.
