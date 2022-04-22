Marriage licenses
Daniel Ethan Watt, 30, of Broken Arrow, and Lydia Katherine Cressman, 27, of Oklahoma City.
Jayla Michella Nunnally, 18, and Adalaya Lakeisha Lovella Bush, 18, both of Muskogee.
Nathan Scott Vangovder, 26, and McKenzi Dyan Taylor, 28, both of Oktaha.
Toby Jacob Beavers, 20, and Amy Catherine Enkey, 22, both of Glenpool.
Protective orders
Victor Shawn Williams vs. Neeka Anderson, May 12.
Kaylynn Marie Coleman vs. Cherrl Ann Daubney, May 17.
Civil suits
Compsource Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Barry Stout, petition for judgment, $18,531.24.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Janice Lewis, petition for judgment, $3,864.92.
Maria Corral, et al. vs. Boyd Climer aka Harold Boyd Climer, et al., quiet title.
In re: Gabriel Turnipseed, lost title.
In re: Veronica Borunda, lost title.
In re: Joshua A. Franks, lost title.
Small claims
Ron Niece vs. Delana Niece Arnel, $1,800, May 25.
Debora Mosloy vs. Henry Solomon, et al., $1,555, May 6.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Keondre Davis, $469, May 27.
• David B. Gray, $2,214, May 27.
• Rodney Jones Jr., $677, May 27.
• Norman Thompson, $419, May 27.
The Estate of Minnie Whitlock, et al. vs. Riley Hausher, et al., $4,999, May 20.
Total Management, LLC vs.:
• Dewy Reinhart, $550, May 6.
• Keonnya Jenkins, $550, May 6.
• Patricia Hollis, et al., $880, May 6.
Initial appearances
PATTERSON, Cory Wayne. Possess firearms after former felony conviction; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing May 10.
SILENCE, Angelica Maria. Driving while impaired. Bond $500. Disposition docket May 31.
DUI arrest
SILENCE, Angelica Marie. Driving while impaired; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
