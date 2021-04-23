Marriage licenses
Deondre Jamal Reece, 28, and Tyreauna Deshawn Lachell Davidson, 26, both of Muskogee.
John Alic Mills, 29, and Chelsea Dana Carter, 32, both of Muskogee.
Cale Christopher Corntassel, 23, and Mary Kaitlynne Tackett, 24, both of Muskogee.
Wesley Vernon McMahon, 39, and Tiffany Danielle Denton, 31, both of Oktaha.
Charlie Clifton Green Jr., 52, and Tammy Sheree Sappington, 50, both of Haskell.
Dismissals
GREEN, Johnnie Frank. First-degree burglary; knowingly concealing stolen property; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
PERKINS Jr., Billy Frank. Larceny of automobile; second-degree burglary; unauthorized use of credit card. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
McCOIN, Adam Wesley. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp. Sentenced April 23. Two concurrent five-year suspended sentences. Fined $600.
DUI arrests
BATES, Bryant L. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; music ordinance. City arrest.
JENKINS, Bryan Joseph. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
