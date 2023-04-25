Muskogee County District Court 04.24.23

Initial appearance

FRIES, Timothy. Pornography — procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography; violation of Oklahoma statute via computer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 8.

Acceleration

SILENCE, Angelica Maria aka TORRES, Angelica. Driving while impaired. Fined $1,000. Hearing May 1.

Dismissal

LOFTIN, Renee. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.

Sentencings

FULSOM, Reginald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Two three-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.

ZIMMERMAN, Jeromey. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Six years suspended. Fined $500.

