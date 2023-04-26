Muskogee County District Court 04.25.23

Initial appearances

CORRAL, Rafael aka CORRAL-VALENZUELA, Rafael. Fugitive from justice. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.

NAILS, Andrew Faye. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving under the influence by a person under 21; reckless driving; transporting open conatiner of alcoholic beverage. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.

WATSON, Kion. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 11.

Dismissal

SIEDLIK Jr., Matic. Terrorism hoax. Lack of jurisdiction.

