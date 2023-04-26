Muskogee County District Court 04.25.23

Initial appearances
CORRAL, Rafael aka CORRAL-VALENZUELA, Rafael. Fugitive from justice. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.
NAILS, Andrew Faye. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving under the influence by a person under 21; reckless driving; transporting open conatiner of alcoholic beverage. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 2.
WATSON, Kion. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 11.
Dismissal
SIEDLIK Jr., Matic. Terrorism hoax. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.