Muskogee County District Court 04.26.21

Marriage license
Curtis Glenn Davis, 40, and Sarah Suresh Garza, 33, both of Haskell.
Aron Trace Simpson, 23, and Alesha Marie Gruver, 25, both of Muskogee.
Ryan Mark Henkelman, 28, and Jaclyn Ann Jones, 29, both of Fort Gibson.
James Allen Harman, 23, of Big Cabin, and Rachael Dawn Goforth, 21, of Wynnewood.
Small claims
Laura Austin vs. Kevin Bumgarner, $600, May 26.
Initial appearances
BATES, Bryant Lamont aka BATES, Brian aka BATES, Robert aka BATES, Robert Lee aka BATES, LB aka BRYANT, Lemonte Bates. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket May 11.
PRUETT, Samuel Adams. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 28.
SOANES, Kevin. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket April 30.
Dismissal
PUGH, Damon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. City arrest.
LOWE, Russell. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer; unsafe lane use. City arrest.
McINROY, Philip. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
OWENS, Lewis. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
TIGER, Bailey Jordan. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. City arrest.
WHITE, Christopher. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.