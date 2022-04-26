Marriage license
Treshawn Marquise Johnson, 24, and Maddisyn Marie Boring, 23, both of Parsons, Kansas.
Civil suits
The Money Source Inc. vs. Deborah D. Oakes, et al., foreclosure.
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc. vs. Brystal Belle Balenti, et al., replevin.
Tessa Woods vs. Barry Stout, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Lynette Todd, petition for judgment, $30,888.67.
Autovest, LLC vs.:
• Greta Dumas, petition for judgment, $11,454.22.
• Darla L. Tidwell-Gourd, petition for judgment, $11,466.42.
• Raymond Cole Derboven, et al., petition for judgment, $4,509.35.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Kevin Gilbreth, petition for judgment, $5,166.36.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs.:
• Shelby Mickelson, petition for judgment, $793.82.
• Ralph L. Nugent, petition for judgment, $7,328.55.
• Justin B. Wiedel, petition for judgment, $5,048.09.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Misti D. Arnel, petition for judgment, $5,028.74.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Roberta Harlin, petition for judgment, $1,490.05.
Small claims
Redo's Properties vs.:
• Sherri Jenkins, $3,600, May 16.
• Mary Hall, $3,600, May 16.
Initial appearance
MURPHY, Christopher Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing May 2.
Acceleration
MURPHY, Christopher Lee. Manufacture of controlled dangerous substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May. 2.
Dismissals
FOSTER, Anthony Leon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; assault and battery. No complaining witness.
GRIFFIN, Keion Oshay. Falsely personate another to create liability. No witnesses.
LIETCH, Flossie Marie. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
