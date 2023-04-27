Initial appearances
PEEVY, Lacey Renee. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Bond $75,000. Sounding docket May 10.
Sentencing
VANG, Toua. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Three five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $20,000.
DUI arrests
FONSECA, Jose. Actual physical control. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving under the influence of drugs. County arrest.
