Initial appearances

PEEVY, Lacey Renee. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Bond $75,000. Sounding docket May 10.

Sentencing

VANG, Toua. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Three five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $20,000.

DUI arrests

FONSECA, Jose. Actual physical control. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving under the influence of drugs. County arrest.

