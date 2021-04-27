Small claims
Lee Home Solutions vs. Jamie Troxell, et al., $505, May 10.
Urentit/Nick Moore vs. Dalenna Dobbs, et al., $2,400, May 10.
Muskogee Housing (Heritage Park) vs.:
• Rosemary McVicker, et al., $20, May 10.
• Vicki Kirk, et al., $804, May 10.
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. William E. Rineheart, $862.90, May 10.
Fair Haven Manor vs. Kevin William Dever, forcible entry and detainer, May 10.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Johnathan Bishop, $665, May 26.
• Sharon Givens, $900, May 26.
• Angel Watkins, $607.50, May 26.
• Mersades Patterson, $403, May 26.
• Michael Keplinger, $353, May 26.
• Crystal Beaver, $429.50, May 26.
Laura and Rigoberto Hernandez vs. Julie B and Keaundre L. Brewer, $1,970, May 10.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Christopher John. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 11.
FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 11.
HARRIS, Cassi Jo aka HANSEN, Cassi Jo. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket May 6.
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 11.
PRATER, Aaron Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket May 11.
YOCHAM Jr., Edward James. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 4.
Revocation
YOCHAM Jr., Edward James. Child abuse; threaten to perform act of violence; plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Hearing May 4.
Dismissal
WILSON, Duard. Second-degree burglary. Best interest of justice.
