Divorce decrees
Quincy Russell vs. Shanika Alexander-Russell, unspecified.
Chelsea Brown vs. Matthew Brown, incompatibility.
Protective order
Destiny Diana McComas, et al. vs. Tiffany Myers, May 10.
Civil suits
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Raymond C. Wilson Jr. aka Raymond C. Wilson, et al., petition for judgment, $3,294.44.
In re: Jordan Reed, lost title.
In re: Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Dancor Transit, Inc., lost title.
In re: Tulsa RV, LLC, lost title.
In re: Shane Mize, lost title.
In re: Louis V. Lepak Trucking, lost title.
In re: B&B Auto Sales, lost title.
In re: Robbie W. Smith, lost title.
In re: Adrian Marks, lost title.
In re: Jacob Nicholson, lost title.
In re: Mullins Wrecker Service, lost title.
In re: Freddie Crisp, lost titles.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Timothy Metcalf, et al., petition for judgment, $5,363.78.
Small claims
Jimmy Hill vs. Jannette Ribbe, forcible entry and detainer, May 16.
Action Loan vs. Zachary Michael Sherrell, $995.22, May 20.
Initial appearances
ECKEL, Tyler Duane. Obtaining money by false pretense. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket May 11.
TOOMER Jr., Johnny Damond. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 11.
WEBB, Scott Allen. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 11.
Dismissal
HERNANDEZ, Luis Gerald. First-degree rape - by force or fear. Best interest of justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.