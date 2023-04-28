Muskogee County District Court 04.27.23

Initial appearances
COURTNEY, Tara. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket May 11.
HAMBY, Thomas Wesley. Protective order violation (two counts). Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 11.
RODEN, Holly Ann. Grand larceny in house or vessel. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 11.
WILSON, Aaron O'Neal. Threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $65,000. Sounding docket May 11.
Revocations
CARTER, DeAngelo Deshawn aka CARTER, De'Angelo aka COULTER, DeAngelo aka COULTER, De'Angelo. False declaration of ownership in pawn.Bond $3,000. Hearing May 5.
JONES, Larry Eugene. Falsely personate another to create liability; falsely possess firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $4,000. Hearing May 5.
Sentencing
KIRK, Melvin Wayne. Feloniously pointing a firearm (two counts). Two five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
HANS, Andrew T. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
WATSON, Zachary William. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
