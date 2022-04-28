Gavel
Marriage license

Stephen Thomas Mounger, 54, and Lisa Jo Gorman, 52, both of Muskogee.

Divorce decree

Magan Doss vs. Zachary Doss, incompatibility.

Protective order

Bobbie L. McDonald vs. Kirk A. McHolland, May 11.

Civil suits

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Timothy T. Herrington, et al, foreclosure.

In re: Brody Taylor, lost title.

In re: David Echevarria, lost title.

Small claims

Derrick Skinner vs. Lucas Barlow, $2,475, May 16.

Initial appearances

ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; malicious injury to property - under $1000. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.

BERRY-DUPREE, Terrie Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.

SCOTT, Kyler Brent. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possessing road signs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.

THOMAS, Sarhayia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition June 7.

WARD, Kristen Michelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition May 24.

Dismissals

LANE, Tyler. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.

DUI arrests

INGRAM, Clint William. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

LASARGE, Richard. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

