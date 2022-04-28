Marriage license
Stephen Thomas Mounger, 54, and Lisa Jo Gorman, 52, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Magan Doss vs. Zachary Doss, incompatibility.
Protective order
Bobbie L. McDonald vs. Kirk A. McHolland, May 11.
Civil suits
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Timothy T. Herrington, et al, foreclosure.
In re: Brody Taylor, lost title.
In re: David Echevarria, lost title.
Small claims
Derrick Skinner vs. Lucas Barlow, $2,475, May 16.
Initial appearances
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; malicious injury to property - under $1000. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
BERRY-DUPREE, Terrie Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
SCOTT, Kyler Brent. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possessing road signs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 31.
THOMAS, Sarhayia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition June 7.
WARD, Kristen Michelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition May 24.
Dismissals
LANE, Tyler. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
INGRAM, Clint William. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
LASARGE, Richard. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
