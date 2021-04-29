Marriage licenses
Wyatt Austin Lewis, 25, and Sage Alison Justice, 26, both of Fort Gibson.
Jeffrey Adam Hymer, 39, and Jennifer Joyce Davies, 45, both of Warner.
Lukas James Etchison, 28, and Montana Marissa Guthrie, 26, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Charlie Shamblin, et al. vs. James and Sherri Wright, $7,000, May 24.
Initial appearances
KNOWLES, Justin Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 13.
LOWE, Russell Lamont. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Disposition docket May 18.
OWENS, Lewis Douglas aka OWENS, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Sounding docket May 27.
PERRY, Leon Temarion. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; obstructing officer; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 13.
Sentencings
BEASLEY Jr., Clifford Lee. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Sentenced April 29. One 25-year sentence with all but the first 15 years suspended; two 10-year, two five-year, one one-year and one 30-day sentences. Fined $1,000.
GREER, Melisa Jean. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Sentenced April 26. Three concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $3,000.
LANG, Leonard Thomas. Lewd molestation. Sentenced April 23. Eight years in prison.
PINSKI, Toby Tucker. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Sentenced April 28. Five years suspended. Ordered to pay $3,014.24 restitution.
Dismissals
ASHWOOD III, John Thomas. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
BYRD Jr., Tommy Lynn. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
FOSTER, Adrian Lasean. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
MUSKRAT-HAJEK, Cheri Kee. Neglect by caretaker (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
WALLACE, Larry aka WALLACE, Ed. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Best interest of justice.
YOUNG, Jessica Rebecca. Actual physical control under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
ZARATE, Krystal Nicole. Child endangerment by driving under the influence (three counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
BALLARD, Charle Ray. Drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
