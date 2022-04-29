Gavel
Nastco

Marriage licenses

Anibal Rodriguez Coronado, 25, and Maria Cristela Sandoval Vazquez, 25, both of Muskogee.

Ricardo Martinez Rodriguez, 23, and Jenny Leija Martinez, 18, both of Muskogee.

Protective orders

Elizabeth Hernandez, et al. vs. Ubaldo Hernandez Jr., May 16.

Darian Nicole Alvarez vs. Dexter Dewayne Alvarez, May 12.

Civil suits

Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Jessica Geard, petition for judgment, $6,504.50.

The Credit Union Loan Source, LLC vs. James D. Blanchett, petition for judgment, $19,741.97.

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:

• Charity Kelley, petition to appear hearing on assets.

• Louis Griggs, petition to appear hearing on assets.

• Pedro Diaz, petition to appear hearing on assets.

In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.

Small claims

Western finance Associates vs.:

• Charlotte Storment, $544.54, May 25.

• Antoinette Shade, $270.55, May 25.

• William Wilson, $1,678.56, May 25.

• John Fultz, $1,729.47, May 25.

Sentencing

PRATER, Aaron Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 10 years in prison with all but first five years suspended. Fined $500.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video