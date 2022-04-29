Marriage licenses
Anibal Rodriguez Coronado, 25, and Maria Cristela Sandoval Vazquez, 25, both of Muskogee.
Ricardo Martinez Rodriguez, 23, and Jenny Leija Martinez, 18, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Elizabeth Hernandez, et al. vs. Ubaldo Hernandez Jr., May 16.
Darian Nicole Alvarez vs. Dexter Dewayne Alvarez, May 12.
Civil suits
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Jessica Geard, petition for judgment, $6,504.50.
The Credit Union Loan Source, LLC vs. James D. Blanchett, petition for judgment, $19,741.97.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Charity Kelley, petition to appear hearing on assets.
• Louis Griggs, petition to appear hearing on assets.
• Pedro Diaz, petition to appear hearing on assets.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Small claims
Western finance Associates vs.:
• Charlotte Storment, $544.54, May 25.
• Antoinette Shade, $270.55, May 25.
• William Wilson, $1,678.56, May 25.
• John Fultz, $1,729.47, May 25.
Sentencing
PRATER, Aaron Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 10 years in prison with all but first five years suspended. Fined $500.
