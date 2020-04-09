MARRIAGE LICENSE
Donald Earl Triggs Jr., 27, Rachel Lanell Britt, 30, both of Haskell.
SMALL CLAIMS
Rebecca S. Phillips vs. Aaron Lewis, forcible entry and detainer, April 29.
INITIAL APPEARANCES
BLACKMON, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket June 17. Bond $1,000.
GUEVERA III, Cruz, Domestic abuse, assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Preliminary hearing April 13. Bond $10,000.
REVOCATION
CARTER, Terina. Child abuse by injury. Hearing April 15. Held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.