MARRIAGE LICENSE

Donald Earl Triggs Jr., 27, Rachel Lanell Britt, 30, both of Haskell.

SMALL CLAIMS

Rebecca S. Phillips vs. Aaron Lewis, forcible entry and detainer, April 29.

INITIAL APPEARANCES

BLACKMON, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket June 17. Bond $1,000.

GUEVERA III, Cruz, Domestic abuse, assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Preliminary hearing April 13. Bond $10,000.

REVOCATION

CARTER, Terina. Child abuse by injury. Hearing April 15. Held without bond.

