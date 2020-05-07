Muskogee County District Court 05.0.720

Marriage licenses
Dustin Charles Robertson, 30, of Checotah, and Cristen Kay Cooper, 37, of Muskogee.
Christopher Lee Orr, 30, and Morgan Nicole Ousley, 31, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
David E. Berryhill vs. James McCully, May 7.
Divorce decree
Elizabeth Ann Lee vs. Robert Anson Curtis Jr., abandonment.
Civil suits
Town of Fort Gibson vs. Eric Dwayne Mefford, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Deville Asset Management, LTD. vs.:
• John Thomas, petition for judgment, $6,000.
• Michael S. Rutherford, petition for judgment, $15, 645.
U.S. Bank, et al. vs.:
• Victor S. Williams Sr., et al., petition for judgment, $18,078.
• Robert E. McConnell, et al., petition for judgement, $76,015.
Jannie Louise Rankin vs. Amanda Lee Roland, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Initial appearances
BEVERAGE, Logan Earl. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 21.
CRITTENDEN, Matthew. Assault and battery on police officer; feloniously pointing firearm; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket May 21.
ROCCO-GRIFFIN, Tylor Anthony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse-assault and battery. Bond same. Preliminary hearing May 20.
RONE, Cory Alan aka RONE, Cory Alen aka RONE, Cory Allen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm; resisting an officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 21.
THOMPSON, Brandon Michael. Assault and battery with deadly weapon; shooting with intent to kill. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket May 21.
Acceleration
ROCCO-GRIFFIN, Tylor Anthony. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Hearing May 20.
