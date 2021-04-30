Initial appearances
BALLARD, Charles Ray aka A-COTTON, Charles Ray aka COTTON, Charles Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 14.
MEADE, Corinna Natachee aka Coco. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of imitation firearms after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; unlawful use of security camera or system; possess counterfeit coin with intent to circulate; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket May 14.
VANN, Jeremy Dale. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of imitation firearms after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; unlawful use of security camera or system; gang-related offense; possess counterfeit coin with intent to circulate; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket May 14.
Revocation
SAMARAS, Charrie Lynn aka SAMARAS, Charrie Gile aka GYLE, Charrie aka GILL, Charrie aka HUTCHESON, Charrie Lynn aka HUTCHESON, Sharrie aka SAMARAS, Sharrie aka SAMARAS, Charie. Identity theft. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 17.
Sentencing
WALKER, Victoria Danielle. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Sentenced Aug. 20. Four years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
MILLER, Efton Wanefield. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
