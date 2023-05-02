Muskogee County District Court 05.01.23

Initial appearances
HANS, Andrew Tyler. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket May 15.
JONES, Larry Eugene. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license suspended. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 5.
KIRK, Melvin Wayne. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 12.
LOCUST, Joshua Lee. Aggravated assault and battery. Failure to appear. Sounding docket May 2.
SMITH, Tommy Lee. Embezzlement of rental property. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 15.
WARD, Shannon. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket May 15.
Acceleration
MONTOYA, Noramae Louise. Child neglect. Held without bond. Hearing May 15.
Dismissals
BUTLER, Azzarious. Intimidation of witness. Best interest of justice.
CRANFORD, Charles C. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
McMURTREY, Clayton. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
WARD, Allen Powell. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
DUI arrests
GONZALES, Jacob Lee. Driving under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving under suspension; speeding posted zone; public intoxication. City arrest.
HYDE, Joshua Michael. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
KILPATRICK, Cealm. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
MANN, Austin Allan. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving left of center. County arrest.
ROBINSON, Veronica. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SMITH, Ashley Care. Aggravated driving under the influence; child endangerment; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license; failure to secure child in restraint. City arrest.
WEBB, Meagan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
