Marriage licenses
Kody Wyatt Hargrove, 20, and Hayley Renee Grace Hammons, 19, both of Webbers Falls.
Brandon Kyle Jones, 44, and Julie Anna Bookout, 48, both of Haskell.
Perry Joe Boggs, 63, and Sandra Lynn Shrum, 70, both of Haskell.
Kevin Lee Marler, 49, and Tammy Marie Buttrey, 52, both of Porter.
Tyler Blake Chase, 24, and Kylyn Halie Groves, 19, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Alesha Joe Wheeler vs. Zachary Dennis Wheeler, unspecified.
Protective order
Rae Anna Cox, et al. vs. William Dennis Cox, May 17.
Civil suits
First Investor Servicing Corp. vs. Joshua E. Harjo, et al., petition for judgment, $12,059.64.
Resergent Receivables, LLC vs. Patrick McFarland, petition for judgment, $2,729.28.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Gregory McBride, petition for judgment, $2,183.96.
Small claims
Ronnie Ford, et al. vs. Dale Ford, $3,872, May 25.
MFCU vs. Melissa Graham, $687.33, June 13.
Initial appearances
BARKER, Antonial Lynell. Trafficking in illegal drugs (two counts); acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond same. Sounding docket May 16.
BRUBECK, Maria Brooke. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 13.
DUI arrests
ADCOCK, Conner Dean. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
BEACH, Jordan. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — first offense; speeding. City arrest.
CANTRELL, Lisa. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
NOFIRE, Lorraine. Driving under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container; removed falsified or unauthorized document; no insurance; no tag. Wagoner County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.