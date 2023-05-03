Muskogee County District Court 05.02.23

Initial appearances
DADE, Frederick Anthony. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 12.
DIXON, Steven Lee. Embezzlement. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
ENGLISH, Sarah. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
HYDE, Joshua Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket May 25.
KILPATRICK, Ce'alm J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
MANN, Austin. riving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 25.
ROBINSON, Veronica Lee aka DAVIS, Veronica Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket May 25.
SMITH, Ashley Care. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment by driving under the influence; possession of controlled substance; failure to use child restraint system. Bond same. Sounding docket May 12.
WEBB, Meagan Elizabeth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 25.
Sentencing
SHANKS Jr., Donmiguel aka JUNIOR aka SHANKS, Don Miguel. Shooting with intent to kill. 10 years with credit for time served in prison. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.