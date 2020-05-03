Muskogee County District Court 05.03.20

Marriage licenses
Christopher Lee McFarland, 39, and Hannah Kathlyn Fonseca, 33, both of Gore.
Javaire Dalorenz Jones, 23, and Kirsten Nicole Robertson, 20, both of Muskogee.
Cameron Mikal Mosteller, 23, and Makenzie Lorene Brannon, 21, both of Muskogee.
Darren Jeremiah Wallace, 24, and Audrey Lee Rozell, 21, both of Muskogee.
Samuel Sandy Roberts, 63, and Michelle Denise Brown, 52, both of Morris.
John Avery Ratterree, 25, of Fort Gibson, and Ashley Nichole Wilbourn, 33, of Wagoner.
Diabllo Ja-Ja McFarland, 46, and Ramonia Rachelle Grigsby, 36, both of Muskogee.
Kenneth Gregory Lane, 39, and Joyce Lea Flesher, 39, both of Gore.
Small claims
Action Loan LLC vs. Trent Gordon Bennett, $508.33, June 19.
Civil suits
BancFirst vs. Darrell Watkins, et al., foreclosure.
Alicia Edith Daniels vs. Derrick Nathaniel Gates, petition for termination of parental rights.
Oklahoma Educators Credit Union vs. Lauren Scott, petition for judgment, $14,036.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Company vs. Reliance World Wide Corporation, petition for judgment, $12,284.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation vs. Lexington Insurance Company, et al., petition for declaratory judgment.
Lisa Rhood, et al., vs. Gracie McCoy, petition for damages, excess of $75,000.
Progressive Car Finance vs. Leigh Sheppard and Claude Sheppard, petition for judgment, $9,646.
Sandra Poteet vs. Sybil Wolfe, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Initial appearances
BENTZ, Mark Allen. Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult by deception or intimidation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 11.
PATTERSON, Tina Marie aka TAYLOR, Tina aka TAYLOR, Tina Mary. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 13.
SANDERS, Michael Wayne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 13.
TAYLOR, Dusty Joe aka TAYLOR, Dustin. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket May 13.
Sentencings
BAUCOM, Antonio Louis. Aggravated assault and battery; assault and battery on police officer (two counts); assault with a dangerous weapon. Sentenced April 30. Four concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $100.
CLAYTON, Christopher Deontae. Possess firearms after conviction or during probation; obstructing an officer. Sentenced April 22. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
JOHNSON, Trent Lloyd. Unlawful use of communication facility; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sentenced April 29. Two concurrent 20-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
MANN, James Kevin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced April 29. One 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Sentenced April 29. Fined $1,000.
MARRS, Riley Jacob Joseph. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery. Sentenced April 17. Two 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,500.
McCOY, Jami Ann. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced April 24. Two 10-year, one six-month and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
PATTON, Timothy S. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced April 17. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
STEVENS, Jason Wayne. Domestic abuse-assault and battery. Sentenced April 22. 10 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
CARTER, Arthur Floyd. Feloniously pointing firearm; feloniously pointing firearm. Dismissed April 30. Best interest of justice.
McGEE, Evan James. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; larceny from the house. Dismissed April 29. Best interest of justice.
PERRY, Justin Tanner. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock. Dismissed April 30. Best interest of justice.
PRUITT III, John Leroy. Possession, use, manufacture or telephone threat of incendiary explosive; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed April 28. Federally indicted on these charges.
TAYLOR, Rick L. Obtaining cash by bogus check. Dismissed April 28. Best interest of justice.
TEMPLE, James Robert. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing an officer; malicious injury to property - under $1000. Dismissed April 30. Best interest of justice.
DUIs
CHANEY, Heather. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
JOHNSON, Darrell Gerome. Driving while impaired; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
MARTIN, Jerry Dwayne. Driving while impaired. OHP arrest.
MYERS, Kyle Mason. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; speeding. Fort Gibson PD arrest.
PACHECO, Anitra Jewell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; conjoint robbery; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
ROLLINS, Harland Mitchell. Driving under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Haskell PD arrest.
TERRONEZ, Jobe Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; possession of paraphernalia; reckless driving. City arrest.
