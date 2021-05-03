Marriage licenses
James Patrick Price III, 22, and Jayla Lynn Kosmatin, 20, both of Muskogee.
Jason Travis Waller, 25, and Teresa Mae Miles, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Lamonte C. King, et al., petition for judgment, $3,321.43.
Armstrong Bank vs. Darrel G. Shaver Jr., petition for judgment, $4,875.66.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Joseph Seaman and Claudia Dean, $250.95, June 2.
• Jaclyn Lee and Brian Bias, $500, June 2.
• Melissa Gonzalez, $1,223.13, June 2.
• Rodney Barnett, $1,014.69, June 2.
• Jennifer Howard, $1,041.68, June 2.
Initial appearance
BURK, Christian Cade. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 19.
Sentencings
GILES, Justen Dieter. Resisting an officer; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Sentenced April 27. Fined $1,500.
SPENCER, Ricky Eugene. Shooting with intent to kill (two counts). Sentenced May 3. Two concurrent 20-year sentences in prison. Ordered to pay $3,991.03 restitution.
THRALL, Mark Allen. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Sentenced May 3. Ten years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
JACKSON, Eugene Earl. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; assault on a police officer. City arrest.
NUNEZ, James Anthony. Aggravated driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense. Fort Gibson arrest.
