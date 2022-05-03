Divorce decrees
Patti A. Sallee vs. Brian K. Sallee, incompatibility.
Wyatt Anthony Probst vs. Mackenzie Marie Probst, incompatibility.
Aaron Brent Sundquist vs. Dana Marie Sundquist, incompatibility.
James Pevehouse vs. Morgan Alyssa Pevehouse, incompatibility.
Protective order
Jordan Day Sherrer, et al. vs. Eric Justin Maxwell, May 17.
Civil suits
Resurgent Receivables, LLC vs. Patrick Minter, petition for judgment, $1,677.96.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Timothy Osborn, petition for judgment, $2,739.77.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. James Lane, et al., petition for judgment, $7,276.30.
First Investors Servicing Corporation vs. Aaron Stewart Reed, petition for judgment, $6,178.80.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Wayne Stout, petition for judgment, $3,629.82.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Billy Sims, $1,577, May 25.
• Riley Hausher, $1,017, May 25.
• Eloisa Garza, $970, May 25.
• Melissa Sapulpa, $1,634, May 25.
• Shawn Ross, $850, May 25.
Redsun Enterprises vs. Dominic Walker, et al., $4,530, May 20.
Gloria Pacheco vs. Quinish Lashay Reising-Moore, $400, May 20.
Greenleaf vs.:
• Wenona Brown, forcible entry and detainer, May 20.
• Kenneth Doty, forcible entry and detainer, May 20.
Keetoowah Village Apartments vs.:
• Jakary Ross, $1,064, May 20.
• Latricia Brooks, $1,332, May 20.
Initial appearances
CANTRELL, Leesa Michele. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 7.
MAXWELL, Eric Justin. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket May 17.
Revocation
KENDRICK, Joshua Levi. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 11.
Dismissal
JONES, Elizabeth Ann. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
SWAFFORD, Ernest Jacob. Robbery with a weapon. 15 years in prison with all but first five suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving under the influence - second felony offense. County arrest.
