Muskogee County District Court 05.03.23

Initial appearances
GAUDET, Erica M. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket May 17.
STARLING, Austin. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse — assault and battery; resisting an officer. Bond $6,500. Sounding docket May 12.
VASQUEZ, Liver Garcia. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 17.
Acceleration
LOFTIS, Todd. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000. Hearing May 12.
Dismissal
DREW, Donny Eugene. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; second-degree robbery; third-degree burglary. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Sentencing
GILMORE, Stephen Lee. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution; possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution; bribing a fiduciary; destroying evidence; endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance. Four 15-year and a one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $5,000.
SPENCER Jr., Doyal Gene. Aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Two 10-year concurrent sentences with all but first six of each suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
DAN, Desmond Drew. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to obey police officer; speeding in a school zone. City arrest.
HORAWA, Mia Montze. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
Commented
