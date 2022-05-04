Marriage licenses
Gary Lee Neely, 27, and Mikaela Wynona Townsend, 25, both of Porum.
Ana Garcia, 28, of Muskogee, and Lesley Marie Marrel, 28, of Porum.
Eugene Frederick Slusher III, 45, and Kathleen Yolanda Pearson, 33, both of Muskogee.
Jason Wayne Parvin, 41, and Traci Lanaile Bennett, 36, both of Muskogee.
Tatum Dawn Lance, 20, and Sydnie Delaine Roberts, 20, both of Haskell.
Protective order
Charles A. Coppin Jr. vs. Michell Furr, May 19.
Civil suits
Nicholas Thompson vs. Department of Public Safety, petition for modification of driver's license.
In re: Kevin Mai, lost title.
In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Wendi Green, lost title.
In re: Michael Reyes, lost title.
In re: Dequin Renusi, lost title.
In re: Leonel Muniz, lost title.
In re: Frank Carroll, lost title.
In re: Curtis R. Whittle, lost title.
In re: Advanced Workzone Services, LLC, lost title.
In re: Mullins Wrecker Service, lost title.
In re: Charles Billingsley, lost titles.
In re: Jeremy Eugene Pippin, lost title.
In re: Kevin L. Dishman, lost title.
Small claims
Vickie Hutcherson vs. Corey Medina, $5,000, May 23.
Initial appearances
FELTS, Alexander Wayne. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond same. Sounding docket May 18.
KENDRICK, Joshua Levi aka KENDRICK, Jeremiah Lain aka KINDRICK, Joshua Levi aka KINDRICK, Jeremiah Lain. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possess firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony. Bond $150,000. Preliminary hearing May 11.
Sentencings
BLANCO, Courtney. Child neglect; obstructing officer; assault on police officer. One five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $500.
REGALADO, Todd Allen. Falsely personate another to create liability. Three years in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
REVARD, Justin Paul. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to register as sex offender. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
