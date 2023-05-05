Muskogee County District Court 05.04.23

Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Kendall Devonte Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $1,000. Preliminary hearing May 12.
HERNANDEZ, Juan Daniel. Driving while impaired; reckless driving. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket May 25.
SANDERS, Scott Mitchell. Third-degree burglary; public intoxication. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 18.
Acceleration
ALEXANDER, Kendall Devonte Edward. Possess of firearm after conviction or during probation; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 12.
Revocation
TATUM, Tyler Kevin. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $2,500. Hearing May 12.
Sentencings
BODENHAMER, Troy Byron. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. 20 years suspended.
LOGAN, Kial Daewaun. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). 15 years suspended.
NEEL, Britney Raelynn. Child neglect (methamphetamine and amphetamine); desertion of child under 10. Two five-years concurrent suspended sentences upon completion drug offender work camp.
DUI arrests
ARCHER, Carl Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer. Warner arrest.
BELVINS, Jill Lanet. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WILSON, Amyllia Marie. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
