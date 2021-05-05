Muskogee County District Court 05.05.21

Marriage licenses
Ryan Jarreau Nelson, 35, of Waco, Texas, and Dominique Marie Kuehn, 33, of Muskogee.
Tanner Christopher Theriot, 25, of Carencro, Louisiana, and Tamara Nicole Young, 23, of Haskell.
Nicholas Grant Atherton, 28, and Rachel Elisabeth Allen, 30, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
R&H Rentals vs.:
• Bill Shearer, $9,337.50, May 24.
• Kristin Berryhill, $6,782, May 24.
Muskogee Housing Authority dba Green Country Village vs. Skytazhia Wilkes, forcible entry and detainer, May 24.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Anthony Voigt, $1,310, June 4.
• Khandyce Smith, $425, June 4.
• Rosemarie Pratt, $232, June 4.
• Marvin Bougard, $772, June 4.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Angel Watkins, $607.50, June 4.
• LaShauna Bolden, $202.50, June 4.
• Colby Jackson, $465.50, June 4.
• William McNack III, $665, June 4.
• Miesha Taylor, $482.50, June 4.
Initial appearances
BARNHART Jr., Jack Homer. False declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 19.
FRIEND, Jeffrey Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 19.
MILLER, Efton Wanefield aka MILLER, Wayne Efton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 13.
MILLS, Benjamin Caleb. First-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 19.
NUNEZ, James Anthony. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 19.
PARKER, Howard Lewis aka JACKSON, Eugene Earl. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; falsely personate another to create liability; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 19.
Revocation
CAMPBELL, Wilburn Gene. Lewd molestation; lewd or indecent proposals or acts to child under 16 (three counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing June 7.
Sentencing
HAMILTON, Benny Joe. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced April 6. Five years in prison with balance suspended upon successful completion of Muskogee County Drug Court program, and one year in jail suspended. Fined $1,500.
PAULHAMUS, Jennifer. Falsely personate another to create liability. Sentenced April 21. Ten years in prison suspended upon successful completion of Drug Offender Work Camp.
PHILLIPS, Travis Daniel. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; larceny of merchandise from a retailer; attempted forcible sodomy; first-degree burglary. Sentenced April 29. Three concurrent 25-year sentences in prison with all but the first 12 suspended and a concurrent 30-day sentence in jail. Fined $3,000.
DUI arrest
BLANSETT, Cara. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. Warner PD arrest.
