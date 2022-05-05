Marriage licenses
Montie Allen Thomas, 26, and Cheyenne Steel Isam, 25, both of Haskell.
Protective order
Laura Kristine Owen, et al. vs. Thomas Dillon Wright, May 4.
Civil suits
In re: Kara Sparks, lost title.
In re: Joshua Stanton, lost title.
In re: Derrick A. Cruz-Rodz, lost title.
In re: Jay Silvers, lost title.
In re: David Hardin, lost title.
In re: Brian H. Downard, lost title.
In re: Colten Ward, lost title.
In re; Wyatt Ogle, lost title.
In re: Hugh M. McClure, lost title.
Arvest Bank vs. Mara D. Thompson, et al., petition for judgment, $4,215,11.
Kimberly Drewitt vs. Michael Oeser, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Misty Coates, petition for judgment, $1,399.66
Crown Asset Management, LLC, et al. vs. Wesley E. Branam, petition for judgment, $1,795.78.
Garrett Brandon Jones vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Tracy Buffington vs. Hayley Nicole Sellars, et al., petition of judgment, excess of $75,000.
Ray Sturges, et al. vs. Loni Bocelli-Greer, petition for judgment, $11,500.
Initial appearances
BEACH, Jordan Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
CRUZ-SALINAS, Brayan aka CRUZ-RUIZ, Brayan De Jesus aka CRUZ-RUIZ, Brian De Jesus. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
Sentencings
CHUPP, Leon Jay. Assault and battery on police officer (two counts); placing bodily fluid on government employee; possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Four seven-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
CRAIG, Charles Darnell. First-degree rape; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. One 10-year and one three-year concurrent sentences in prison.
