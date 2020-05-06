Muskogee County District Court 05.06.20

Divorce decree
Erica Gorsuch vs. Shawn Gorsuch, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Nick Moore vs. Kenneth Franklin, May 14.
Rebecca Leeann Fort vs. Alex Thor Dow, June 11.
James Callan vs. Michael Joe Foutch, June 16.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village, LLC vs.:
• Juacuett Escalante, et al. $1,167, June 10.
• Donna Powell, et al. $653.83, June 10.
Lee Home Solutions LLC vs. Kane Mullins, et al. $1,500, June 8.
Z&J Enterprises LLP vs.:
• Billy Rodden, et al. $900, June 8.
• Tricia Elliot, et al. $1,290, June 8.
• Caitlin Brown, et al. $1,375, June 8.
WB3 Rentals LLC vs. Bill Hardin, et al. $2,370, June 19.
Civil suits
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Tabitha Gilbert, petition for judgment, $1,411.
First Portfolio Ventures I, LLC vs. Kirk J. McBride, petition for judgment, $2,897.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Danny Stevens, petition for judgment, $1734.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Kimberly A. Brooks, petition for judgment, $8,355.
Johnnie Bill Rogers vs. Corey Collins, et al., petition for damages, excess of $75,000.
Robert Casey Prince vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge.
In re: Matthew Pitman. Application for title.
Francie Lundberg, et al., vs. Justin F. Kurtz, approval of settlement with minor.
LVNV Funding LLC, vs. Jo Cash, petition for judgment, $2,541.
DUIs
AL AJAJ, Mohammed Abdullah H. Driving under the influence. County arrest
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Driving under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment; unsafe lane use. City arrest.
HOWARD, James. Driving under the influence; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
KING, Brittany Neshane. Persons driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances; speeding. City arrest.
OXENDINE-BORDEN, Keycia Danielle. Driving under the influence of alcohol; second-degree burglary; conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance; resisting executive officer; petit larceny (two counts). City arrest.
THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan. Persons driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
