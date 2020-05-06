Muskogee County District Court 05.06.20

Marriage license
Steven Christopher Aich, 48, and Cynthia Marie Caro, 40, both of Muskogee.
Colton Lee Erwin, 19, and Carlee Lynne Fryar, 21, both of Muskogee.
Billy Jo Monroe Fulton, 40, and Maggie Rowena Cornell, 39, both of Muskogee.
Jason Robert Perry, 35, and Whitney-Ann Marie Anderson, 31, both of Gore.
Small claims
CK Restoration, LLC vs. Cody Phillips. $2,330. June 19
Civil suits
In re: Lynn Hubler, application for title.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:
• Laura Watson, petition for judgment, $7,854.
• Serena Read, petition for judgment, $6,109.
• Kandace Hall, et al., petition for judgment, $4,789.
ABC Supply Co. Inc., vs. Diamond Gutter Company, LC, et al., petition for judgment, $15,097.
Mearia Jager vs. TBC Retail Group Inc., dba Tire Kingdom, Inc., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 2.
BORDEN, Keycia Danielle aka OXENDINE, Keycia Danielle. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket May 19.
BURRIS, Anthony Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket May 19.
CHAPMAN, Robert Lee. Grand larceny (four counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 14.
DILLON, Shannon Rae aka MORTON, Shannon Rae. Child neglect. Bond same.
DOLAN Jr., Marcus Antowon. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; resisting an officer. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing May 15.
FARLEY, Mia Nicole. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket May 14.
FOSTER, Adrian Lashean. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket May 15.
HARRIS, Christopher Lynn. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; resisting an officer. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing. May 15.
HILL, Malski M. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; resisting an officer. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing May 15.
HURT, Krystal Raynae. Sexual abuse-child under 12. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket May 19.
JOHNSON, Darrell Gerome. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket May 14.
MYERS, Kyle Mason aka MYERS, Mason Kyle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding - posted zone. Bond same. Sounding docket May 14.
REDO Jr., Victor Cottrell. Domestic abuse - assault and battery - second and subsequent offense. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing May 11.
SLY, Ronnie Shane. Sexual abuse-child under 12. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket May 19.
SMITH, Keyonta Deshawn. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of a felony; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond same. Sounding docket May 15.
SPENCER, Kasey Ledarren. Possession of sawed-off shotgun; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket May 14.
TERRONEZ, Jobe. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; reckless driving; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket May 15.
TURIC, Christina. Desertion of child under 10; child neglect. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket May 15.
VANHOOSER, Heath Sean. Lewd or indecent acts to child under 16 (two counts). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 14.
Acceleration
DOLAN Jr., Marcus Antowon. Conjoint robbery. Bond $2,500. Hearing May 15.
Revocation
CAUTHON, Gayla Jean aka ROSS, Gayla Jean. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Held without bond. Hearing May 6.
Sentencing
PFEIFFER, Justin Matthew. Second-degree robbery; larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced April 30. One 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.