Marriage licenses
Joshua Lee Espinosa, 30, and Tiffany Rae Schmidt, 31, both of Muskogee.
Tommy Robinson, 54, and Connie Elizabeth White, 52, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re: Robert L. Lee, petition for change of name.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs. Michael Keplinger, $461, June 4.
Initial appearances
FULLER, Christopher Robert aka FULLER, Chris. Child neglect. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket May 20.
GREER, Melissa J. aka GREER, Melisa Jean. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 20.
KAUFFELD, Raychell. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 20.
ROBERSON, Dommoneat Donwea Print aka ROBINSON, Dominique aka ROBINSON, Dommoneat Donyea aka ROBINSON, Donyea aka ROBESON, Dommoneat aka X Donyea. Assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts).
RONE, Cory Alan. Escape from arrest or detention; assault on police officer; maiming. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 22.
WILLIAMS, Michael Douglas. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 20.
Acceleration
ELY, Porsha Marie. Possession of stolen vehicle; grand larceny. Held without bond. Hearing May 14.
Revocation
CLARK, Ashton Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability; larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; child neglect; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $6,000. Hearing May 14.
Dismissal
BRYANT, Clinton. Sexual battery. Re-filed as misdemeanor: Acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
