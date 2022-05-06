Marriage license
Tucker Carson Phillips, 21, and Danielle Marie Tice, 20, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
Our City Property Restoration, LLC vs. Jose T. Lopez. et al., quiet title.
Misti McPhail, et al. vs. Arvelo O. Stevens, et al., quiet title.
Initial appearance
OUSLEY, Cameron Lashawn. First-degree burglary; possession of firearm during commission of felony; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (two county). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 20.
Dismissal
COLE Sr., Rodney Beau. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
ANDERSON, Audrea Denaile aka ANDERSON, Audrea aka ANDERSON, Dre aka HARRIS, Timothy Clyde aka ANDERSON, Andre Darnell aka ANDERSON, Andre. Driving under the influence with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — great bodily injury. 20 years in prison with all but first 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
HARBAUGH, Michael Ray. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. One 10-year and one three-year consecutive suspended sentences.
LEWIS, Jeremy Damon. Conjoint robbery; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. One 20-year, one three-year and one six-month consecutive sentence in prison.
DUI arrests
MACKEY, Kathryn Nicole. Driving under the influence; child endangerment. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
SETTLE, Dale Emery. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
